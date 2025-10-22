PetroTal Corp Executes Share Buyback, Cancelling 21,086 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PetroTal Corp ( (TSE:TAL) ) just unveiled an update.

PetroTal Corp announced the purchase of 21,086 common shares as part of its share buyback program, with the repurchased shares set to be canceled. This transaction reduces the number of outstanding shares, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial health. The total voting rights in the company will now be 913,102,131, which shareholders can use to assess their interests under regulatory guidelines.

PetroTal Corp is a publicly traded oil and gas development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It focuses on developing oil assets in Peru, with its flagship asset being the Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95. The company became the largest crude oil producer in Peru in early 2022 and is committed to community-sensitive energy production.

