Petro Matad to Host Investor Presentation on 30 July 2025

Petro Matad ( (GB:MATD) ) has provided an announcement.

Petro Matad Limited announced that its CEO, Mike Buck, along with the management team, will host an Investor Presentation on 30 July 2025. This event is open to existing and potential shareholders, allowing them to engage with the company and submit questions. This initiative reflects Petro Matad’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, potentially strengthening its market position and investor relations.

More about Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited is a Mongolian oil company focused on oil exploration, development, and production. It holds a 100% working interest in the Matad Block XX and Borzon Block VII Production Sharing Contracts in Mongolia.

Average Trading Volume: 8,520,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £14.31M

