Petrel Resources Mourns the Loss of Co-Founder David Horgan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Petrel Resources ( (GB:PET) ) is now available.

Petrel Resources PLC announced the passing of its co-founder and chairman, David Horgan, at the age of 66. Horgan was a pivotal figure in the company and the wider Irish resource sector, known for his fearless approach to high-risk resource exploration and his linguistic abilities. His death is seen as a significant loss to the company and its stakeholders, especially as his advocacy for exploration as a means to transition to green energy was gaining traction. Following his passing, it is intended that Jim Finn will join the Petrel board, with further announcements to be made soon.

More about Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources PLC is a company involved in the natural resources sector, focusing on early-stage exploration ventures. It operates in various high-risk environments, exploring resources such as gold, oil, and diamonds across different countries.

Average Trading Volume: 236,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.77M

For detailed information about PET stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue