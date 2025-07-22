Petershill Partners Reports Strong AuM Growth in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Petershill Partners PLC ( (GB:PHLL) ) is now available.

Petershill Partners PLC reported a significant increase in its assets under management (AuM) for the first half of 2025, with organic gross fee-eligible AuM rising by $19 billion. This growth reflects a strategic shift in asset raising to the first half of the year, contributing to a 6% year-over-year increase in aggregate partner-firm AuM. The company’s recent disposal of its stake in Harvest Partners reduced its aggregate partner-firm AuM to $332 billion on a pro-forma basis. These developments indicate a robust performance and strategic realignment that could enhance the company’s market position and provide stable cash flows for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PHLL) stock is a Buy with a £240.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Petershill Partners PLC stock, see the GB:PHLL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PHLL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PHLL is a Outperform.

Petershill Partners PLC shows strong financial performance with significant revenue growth and a robust balance sheet, although the decline in free cash flow growth is a concern. The stock appears undervalued based on its low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. Technical analysis suggests potential bearish momentum, but recent corporate actions indicate strategic progress and commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Petershill Partners PLC

Petershill Partners PLC is a global alternatives investment group focusing on private equity and other private capital strategies. The company provides investors with exposure to the growth and profitability of the alternative asset management industry through its economic interests in a portfolio of alternative asset management firms. Petershill Partners was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 2021 and is operated by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Average Trading Volume: 438,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.57B

