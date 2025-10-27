Petards Secures New Order for eyeTrain Hardware Retrofit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Petards ( (GB:PEG) ).

Petards Group PLC has announced a new order for its eyeTrain hardware to be retrofitted to a UK train builder’s existing fleet, increasing the project’s value to over £0.7 million. This project, which includes the use of Petards’ eyeBoS data-as-a-service solution, is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of train fleets in the UK and may lead to further orders for similar train classes.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PEG) stock is a Hold with a £8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Petards stock, see the GB:PEG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PEG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by financial performance and technical analysis. The company’s operational challenges and negative financial indicators are significant concerns. Technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, further impacting the score. Valuation reflects the company’s struggles with profitability.

More about Petards

Petards Group PLC is a developer of advanced security, communication, and surveillance systems. The company focuses on the rail industry, providing technology solutions such as Automatic Selective Door Operation, Driver Controlled Operation systems, and on-train passenger camera monitoring systems. Their products are designed to enhance passenger safety and optimize train service performance.

Average Trading Volume: 37,352

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.4M

