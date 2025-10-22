Perpetual Limited Advances Wealth Management Business Sale Amid Media Speculation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Perpetual Limited ( (AU:PPT) ) has shared an update.

Perpetual Limited has addressed media speculation regarding the proposed sale of its Wealth Management business, initially announced in February 2025. The company is actively progressing with the sale and is in discussions with multiple interested parties, ensuring that shareholders and the market are kept informed according to its disclosure obligations.

Perpetual Limited is a global financial services firm listed on the ASX, operating a multi-boutique asset management business, and wealth management and trustee services. The company owns several leading asset management boutiques and provides wealth management services to high-net-worth clients, not-for-profits, and private businesses. Perpetual also offers corporate trust services to managed funds and the debt market, with a growing digital and markets business. Headquartered in Sydney, it serves a global client base from offices in Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK, and the US.

Average Trading Volume: 248,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.43B

