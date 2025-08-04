Perion Network Expands DOOH Presence in Korea with New Partnerships

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Perion Network ( (PERI) ) has provided an update.

On August 4, 2025, Perion Network Ltd. announced strategic partnerships with KT Corporation and NHN AD to expand its programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising footprint in South Korea. This collaboration marks Perion’s first direct programmatic supply integrations in Korea, aiming to capture a share of the rapidly growing APAC DOOH market, projected to reach $38.71 billion by 2030. The partnership allows KT to implement Perion’s Header Bidding technology, enhancing access to global advertisers, while NHN AD facilitates local activation, targeting high-income audiences through premium media channels.

Spark’s Take on PERI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PERI is a Neutral.

Perion Network’s stock score is driven by promising growth prospects from strategic acquisitions and strong technical momentum. However, financial challenges such as declining web revenue, negative cash flow, and valuation concerns due to recent net losses weigh on the overall score. The company’s robust balance sheet and increased guidance provide a buffer, but continuous monitoring of financial performance is crucial.

More about Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a leader in advanced technology solutions for modern advertising, focusing on enhancing digital advertising effectiveness through its Perion One platform. The company provides services that connect data, creative, and channels to optimize marketing investments for agencies, brands, and retailers.

Average Trading Volume: 396,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $476M

