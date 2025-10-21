Performant Healthcare Completes Corporate Restructuring Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Performant Healthcare ( (PHLT) ).

Performant Healthcare recently underwent a significant corporate restructuring through a merger, resulting in a change of control where the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of another entity. As part of this process, the company terminated its credit agreement, paid off all related obligations, delisted its shares from Nasdaq, and deregistered them under the Securities Exchange Act. The merger also led to the resignation of the existing board of directors and the appointment of new directors and officers from the merger subsidiary, alongside amendments to the company’s certificate of incorporation and by-laws.

The most recent analyst rating on (PHLT) stock is a Hold with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Performant Healthcare stock, see the PHLT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PHLT is a Neutral.

Performant Healthcare’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including inconsistent profitability and cash flow issues. While technical analysis shows positive momentum, the valuation remains weak due to significant losses and no dividend yield.

Average Trading Volume: 1,377,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $623.4M

