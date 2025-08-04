Perennial Energy Issues Profit Warning Amid Market and Operational Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Perennial Energy Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2798) ) has shared an announcement.

Perennial Energy Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decline in net profit for the first half of 2025, with expected figures ranging between RMB6 million to RMB0.1 million, marking a decrease of up to 99.9% compared to the same period in 2024. This downturn is attributed to falling clean coal market prices, operational delays due to geological challenges, and rising compliance-related costs, impacting the company’s gross profit margins and operational efficiency.

More about Perennial Energy Holdings Ltd.

Perennial Energy Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the energy sector with a focus on coal mining operations. The company operates various coal mines, including Hongguo and Baogushan, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -11.70%

Average Trading Volume: 982,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.33B

