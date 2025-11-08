Perella Weinberg Partners Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Perella Weinberg Partners ( (PWP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Perella Weinberg Partners presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Perella Weinberg Partners is a global independent advisory firm that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The firm operates in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets, with offices in major cities around the world.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Perella Weinberg Partners reported a significant decline in revenues, down 41% from the previous year’s record levels, primarily due to fewer mergers and acquisitions (M&A) closings. Despite the revenue drop, the firm maintained a strong balance sheet with $186 million in cash and no debt.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter included an adjusted pre-tax income of $20 million and a GAAP pre-tax income of $12 million. The firm also reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 and a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08. For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, revenues were $532 million, a decrease of 18% from the previous year, with adjusted pre-tax income at $53 million and GAAP pre-tax income at $30 million.

Strategically, Perella Weinberg has been investing in talent and expansion, adding 12 partners and 9 managing directors year-to-date, with plans for further additions. The firm also completed the acquisition of Devon Park Advisors, enhancing its capabilities in an increasingly active transaction environment.

Looking ahead, Perella Weinberg’s management remains focused on building scale and providing top-tier strategic and financial advice to its clients, positioning the firm well for future growth opportunities in the advisory sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue