Peoples Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Peoples Bancorp ( (PEBO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Peoples Bancorp presented to its investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc., a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, provides a wide range of banking, trust, investment, insurance, and specialty financing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company operates primarily in the financial sector and has been serving its community since 1902, with a vision to be the Best Community Bank in America.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Peoples Bancorp Inc. reported a net income of $29.5 million, translating to earnings per diluted common share of $0.83. This marks an improvement from the previous quarter’s net income of $21.2 million and a slight decrease from the $31.7 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company continues to experience high loan growth and improvements in key financial metrics.

Key financial highlights include a 4% increase in net interest income compared to the previous quarter, driven by higher investment securities yields and loan balances. The net interest margin slightly increased to 4.16%. The provision for credit losses decreased significantly from $16.6 million in the previous quarter to $7.3 million, positively impacting earnings. However, the company faced net losses of $2.8 million from the sale of assets, primarily due to the sale of investment securities.

The company also reported a decrease in total non-interest expense by $0.5 million compared to the previous quarter, attributed to lower professional service costs, resulting in an improved efficiency ratio of 57.1%. Despite a slight decrease in total deposit balances, customer deposits increased, driven by higher money market and interest-bearing demand accounts.

Looking ahead, Peoples Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about maintaining momentum into the fourth quarter and driving shareholder value. The company continues to focus on controlling expenses while recognizing necessary costs for business growth, reflecting a stable outlook for the future.

