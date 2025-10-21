Peoples Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Strong Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Peoples Bancorp ( (PEBO) ) has issued an update.

On October 21, 2025, Peoples Bancorp announced a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, declared on October 20, 2025. For the third quarter of 2025, the company reported a net income of $29.5 million, with earnings per diluted share of $0.83, showing an improvement from the previous quarter’s $21.2 million. The quarter saw high loan growth, improved financial metrics, and a decrease in the provision for credit losses to $7.3 million. However, non-interest income decreased slightly, and there were net losses from asset sales. The company’s financial performance reflects its strategic focus on loan growth and managing credit risks, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (PEBO) stock is a Hold with a $32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Peoples Bancorp stock, see the PEBO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PEBO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PEBO is a Neutral.

Peoples Bancorp’s overall stock score reflects a solid financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by mixed technical indicators and challenges highlighted in the earnings call. The company’s strong profitability and cash flow management are significant strengths, while the decline in revenue growth and asset quality concerns present risks.

To see Spark’s full report on PEBO stock, click here.

More about Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking products and services. The company is focused on providing comprehensive financial solutions, including loans, deposits, and investment services, with a market focus on enhancing shareholder value and maintaining financial stability.

Average Trading Volume: 165,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.02B

Learn more about PEBO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue