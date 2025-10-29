Pentanet Announces Q1FY26 Results Presentation and Q&A Session

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pentanet Ltd ( (AU:5GG) ).

Pentanet has announced a results presentation and Q&A session for its Q1FY26 results, scheduled for November 6, 2025. This session will be led by Managing Director Stephen Cornish and CFO Mart-Marie Derman. The announcement highlights Pentanet’s innovative approach to internet services and cloud gaming, which positions the company as a leader in the telecommunications industry, offering superior products and services to both customers and investors.

More about Pentanet Ltd

Pentanet is a Perth-based telecommunications company focused on delivering high-speed internet through its private wireless network, the largest in Perth. It also resells fixed-line services such as nbn and Opticomm. Pentanet distinguishes itself with a technically superior fixed wireless product and is involved in cloud gaming, having partnered with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW technology to Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 643,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.83M

