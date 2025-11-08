Pennar Industries Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pennar Industries Limited ( (IN:PENIND) ) has issued an announcement.

Pennar Industries Limited has announced the approval of its un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The board meeting, which took place on November 8, 2025, also saw the approval of the Limited Review Report by the statutory auditors. These developments are crucial for stakeholders as they reflect the company’s financial health and operational performance, impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

More about Pennar Industries Limited

Pennar Industries Limited operates in the engineering and manufacturing sector, focusing on providing a wide range of products including precision engineering components, pre-engineered buildings, and environmental solutions. The company is known for its innovative approach and serves various industries such as automotive, infrastructure, and energy.

Average Trading Volume: 66,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 34.82B INR

