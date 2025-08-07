PENN Entertainment Reports Strong Q2 Results and Advances Development Projects

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from PENN Entertainment ( (PENN) ).

PENN Entertainment, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with significant contributions from its interactive segment, which achieved record gaming revenue. The company highlighted stable customer demand and growth in revenue from properties not impacted by new supply. PENN is also advancing its development projects, with the upcoming opening of a new Hollywood Casino in Joliet. Additionally, the company has repurchased $115.3 million of shares, aiming to reach a target of $350 million in share repurchases by the end of the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (PENN) stock is a Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on PENN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PENN is a Neutral.

Penn National Gaming’s overall score reflects financial challenges with profitability and leverage, despite positive strategic initiatives and resilience in core segments. Technical indicators and valuation concerns weigh on the score, while strategic priorities and earnings call insights provide some optimism.

To see Spark’s full report on PENN stock, click here.

More about PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, focusing on retail properties and interactive gaming segments. The company offers online sports betting and online casino services, leveraging its omnichannel ecosystem to enhance customer engagement and revenue.

Average Trading Volume: 4,139,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.62B

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.62B

