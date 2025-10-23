Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc Reduces Nvidia Holdings Significantly

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, managed by R. Van Ogden, recently executed a significant transaction involving Nvidia Corporation ((NVDA)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 22,385 shares.
Spark’s Take on NVDA Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVDA is a Outperform.
Nvidia’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s robust revenue growth and profitability, along with strategic positioning in AI infrastructure, support a high score. However, high valuation metrics and geopolitical risks slightly temper the overall outlook.
More about Nvidia Corporation
YTD Price Performance: 34.93%
Average Trading Volume: 173,465,664
Current Market Cap: $4438.2B
