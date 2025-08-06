Peninsula Land Limited Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Peninsula Land Limited ( (IN:PENINLAND) ).

Peninsula Land Limited has announced several key appointments and re-appointments in its leadership team, including the re-appointment of Nandan Piramal as Whole Time Director and Rajeev A. Piramal as Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, both effective from October 26, 2025, pending shareholder approval. These strategic leadership decisions, along with the appointment of new auditors and directors, are aimed at strengthening the company’s governance and operational oversight, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Peninsula Land Limited

Peninsula Land Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is known for its significant contributions to the real estate market.

Average Trading Volume: 142,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 12.77B INR

