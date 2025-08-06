Peninsula Land Limited Announces Key Executive Appointments and Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Peninsula Land Limited ( (IN:PENINLAND) ).

Peninsula Land Limited has announced several key appointments and reappointments within its executive team, including the reappointment of Rajeev Piramal as Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, effective from October 26, 2025. The board also approved the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and made several other strategic appointments, including a new Secretarial Auditor and an Internal Auditor. These decisions are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and operational efficiency, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Peninsula Land Limited

Peninsula Land Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is known for its commitment to delivering high-quality real estate projects.

Average Trading Volume: 142,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 12.77B INR

