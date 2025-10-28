Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Announces New Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust ( (AU:PCX) ) has shared an announcement.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has announced a new dividend distribution for its ordinary units, with a distribution amount of AUD 0.013 per unit. The ex-date is set for November 3, 2025, and the record date is November 4, 2025, with payments scheduled for November 18, 2025. This announcement is part of the company’s regular financial distributions, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing returns to its investors.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing private credit investment opportunities. The company primarily deals with credit products and services, targeting investors interested in diversifying their portfolios with private credit options.

