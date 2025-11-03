Pengana Completes $68.88 Million Capital Raise for Global Private Credit Trust

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Pengana Global Private Credit Trust ( (AU:PCX) ).

Pengana Investment Management Limited has successfully completed a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer and shortfall offer for its Pengana Global Private Credit Trust, raising approximately $68.88 million. This capital increase will result in the issuance of 34,440,557 new units, expanding the total units on issue to 116,503,366, and is expected to enhance the Trust’s market positioning and investment capacity.

Pengana Investment Management Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company manages the Pengana Global Private Credit Trust, which provides investment opportunities in private credit markets.

