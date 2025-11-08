Pembina Pipeline Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Corp. ( (PBA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pembina Pipeline Corp. presented to its investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider in North America, specializing in hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, and export terminals. In the third quarter of 2025, Pembina Pipeline Corp. reported a decrease in earnings compared to the previous year, with significant impacts from various segments. The company’s revenue decreased to $1,791 million from $1,844 million, while net revenue also saw a decline. Despite these challenges, Pembina’s adjusted EBITDA increased slightly, reflecting higher net revenue from certain pipeline assets. Key factors affecting the quarter included gains from the sale of the North segment of the Western Pipeline, higher seasonal contract demand on the Alliance Pipeline, and increased volumes on the Peace Pipeline system. However, these were offset by lower net revenue in the Marketing & New Ventures Division due to decreased gains on derivatives and lower NGL margins. Looking forward, Pembina remains focused on its strategic priorities, including sustaining and decarbonizing its businesses, investing in energy transition, and creating a differentiated experience for stakeholders.

