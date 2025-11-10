Peet Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Peet Limited ( (AU:PPC) ).

Peet Limited announced the cessation of 575,617 performance rights due to the conditions not being met or becoming incapable of being satisfied. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, reflecting on the company’s operational adjustments in response to unmet performance conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PPC) stock is a Buy with a A$2.00 price target.

More about Peet Limited

Peet Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is known for its residential communities and land development projects across Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 812,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$863.8M



