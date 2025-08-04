Peel Mining Limited Announces Resource Upgrades and Transparency in Reporting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Peel Mining Limited ( (AU:PEX) ) just unveiled an update.

Peel Mining Limited has released a presentation detailing its mineral resource estimates and recent upgrades across various projects, including a significant resource upgrade at Wagga Tank. The company emphasizes that the information provided is based on previous ASX announcements and confirms that there are no new material changes to the estimates. This announcement reinforces Peel Mining’s commitment to expanding its resource base and maintaining transparency with stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PEX) stock is a Buy with a A$0.17 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Peel Mining Limited stock, see the AU:PEX Stock Forecast page.

More about Peel Mining Limited

Peel Mining Limited is a company focused on the copper industry, engaging in the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX: PEX and is involved in several projects, including the South Cobar Project and the Wagga Tank, with a focus on expanding its mineral resource base.

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 437,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$34.87M

