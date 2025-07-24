PCB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PCB Bancorp ( (PCB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, PCB Bancorp‘s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2025. Additionally, the company extended its stock repurchase program by another year, allowing the repurchase of up to 720,000 shares, with 428,473 shares still authorized for repurchase. For the second quarter of 2025, PCB Bancorp reported a net income of $9.0 million, an increase from previous quarters, alongside growth in net interest income and total assets. The company continues to experience strong organic growth despite economic challenges, with a focus on relationship banking and disciplined expense management.

The most recent analyst rating on (PCB) stock is a Hold with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PCB Bancorp stock, see the PCB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PCB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PCB is a Outperform.

PCB Bancorp scores well due to strong financial performance and reasonable valuation. The stock’s bullish technical indicators are tempered by potential overbought conditions. The corporate event of a dividend declaration further solidifies the company’s positive position in its industry.

To see Spark’s full report on PCB stock, click here.

More about PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp is a financial institution operating in the banking industry, primarily offering banking services through its subsidiary, PCB Bank. The company focuses on providing financial solutions to its clients, communities, employees, and shareholders, with a market presence that includes a newly opened full-service branch in Suwanee, Georgia.

Average Trading Volume: 35,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $307.9M

