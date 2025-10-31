PBF Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

PBF Energy ( (PBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PBF Energy presented to its investors.

PBF Energy Inc. is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating oil refineries and related facilities across several states and focusing on safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible operations. The company also has a stake in the St. Bernard Renewables joint venture for sustainable fuel production.

In its third quarter of 2025, PBF Energy reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance, with an income from operations of $285.9 million compared to a loss in the same quarter of the previous year. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share and completed the sale of terminal assets for $175.4 million. Additionally, PBF Energy received a substantial insurance installment related to the Martinez Refinery Fire.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income of $171.7 million and earnings per share of $1.45, marking a notable improvement from the net loss of the previous year. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as the Refinery Business Improvement initiative, are expected to generate significant cost savings. The Martinez Refinery is on track to resume full operations by the end of the year, with insurance largely covering the restoration costs.

Looking ahead, PBF Energy remains optimistic about its financial position and market conditions. The company plans to continue focusing on debt reduction and operational efficiency improvements. With a favorable macro environment and tight global supply-demand balances, PBF Energy aims to enhance shareholder value through strategic initiatives and disciplined financial management.

