PBF Energy Governance Committee Chairman Announces Retirement

Wayne Budd, Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and member of the Compensation Committee at PBF Energy Inc., has announced he will not seek re-election at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. He will continue to serve in his current roles until the end of his term at the meeting. His decision to retire is not due to any disagreement with the Company or its Board of Directors.

