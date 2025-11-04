Paymentus Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. ( (PAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Paymentus Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions, serving over 2,500 billers and financial institutions across North America with its omni-channel platform.

In its third quarter of 2025, Paymentus reported record revenue of $310.7 million, marking a 34.2% increase from the previous year. The company also achieved a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA by 45.9%, reflecting a robust 36.5% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit of $74.8 million, up 23.4% year-over-year, and a net income of $17.7 million compared to $14.4 million in the prior period. The company processed 182.3 million transactions during the quarter, representing a 17.4% increase from the same period last year. Additionally, non-GAAP net income rose to $22.6 million, with diluted non-GAAP earnings per share increasing to $0.17.

Looking ahead, Paymentus management remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, citing strong bookings and a considerable backlog that provide visibility for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026. The company projects fourth-quarter revenue to range between $307 million and $312 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $34 million and $36 million.

