Pavna Industries Announces Successful Share Sub-Division Approval

The latest update is out from Pavna Industries Limited ( (IN:PAVNAIND) ).

Pavna Industries Limited has announced the successful approval of resolutions passed through a postal ballot, which includes the sub-division of its equity shares and alteration of its Memorandum of Association’s capital clause. This move, approved by a significant majority of shareholders, aims to enhance the liquidity of the company’s shares and potentially attract a broader range of investors, thereby strengthening its market position.

More about Pavna Industries Limited

Pavna Industries Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of automotive components. The company is headquartered in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India, and is known for its commitment to providing high-quality products to its market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

