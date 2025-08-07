Patterson-UTI Promotes James Holcomb to COO

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Patterson-UTI ( (PTEN) ).

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. announced the promotion of James M. Holcomb to Chief Operating Officer, effective August 8, 2025. With over 35 years of experience in contract drilling operations, Holcomb’s leadership is expected to strengthen the company’s operational capabilities and industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (PTEN) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Patterson-UTI stock, see the PTEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PTEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PTEN is a Neutral.

Patterson-UTI’s overall stock score reflects significant profitability challenges and valuation concerns. However, the company’s strong liquidity position and strategic investments in technology offer potential for future growth. Technical indicators and a solid balance sheet provide some stability, but the lack of earnings and negative P/E weigh heavily on the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on PTEN stock, click here.

More about Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on contract drilling services. The company is known for its onshore drilling operations and has a significant presence in the oil and gas industry.

Average Trading Volume: 11,618,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.15B

See more data about PTEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue