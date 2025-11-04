Patriot Battery Metals Reports October CDI Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:PMT) ) is now available.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc has released its monthly statement of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) for October 2025, showing a slight decrease in the total number of CDIs issued over quoted securities compared to the previous month. The net difference in CDIs is attributed to net transfers of securities between CDIs and ordinary shares, reflecting ongoing adjustments in the company’s securities management.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PMT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:PMT Stock Forecast page.

More about Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh

Average Trading Volume: 2,114,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$667M

Learn more about PMT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue