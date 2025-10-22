Pathward Financial Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Meta Financial ( (CASH) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Meta Financial presented to its investors.

Pathward Financial, Inc., a U.S.-based financial holding company, focuses on increasing financial inclusion through its Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. In its fiscal year 2025 report, Pathward Financial announced a net income of $185.9 million, or $7.87 per share, marking a slight increase from the previous year. The company also reported a fourth-quarter net income of $38.8 million, or $1.69 per share, up from $33.5 million in the same period last year. Key highlights include a 4% increase in total revenue for the fourth quarter, driven by a 13% rise in noninterest income, and a net interest margin improvement to 7.46%. The company also completed significant transactions, including the sale of its Insurance Premium Finance business and a transportation portfolio, while maintaining strong capital ratios and asset quality. Looking ahead, Pathward Financial’s management remains optimistic about continuing its strategic growth and maintaining its role as a trusted platform for partners.

