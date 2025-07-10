Patanjali Foods’ Organic Wild Honey Sale Ban Revoked

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Patanjali Foods Limited ( (IN:PATANJALI) ) just unveiled an update.

Patanjali Foods Limited announced that a previous prohibition on the sale of a batch of its Organic Wild Honey has been revoked by the Office of Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh. The revocation follows a Referral Laboratory test report confirming that the honey batch complies with food safety regulations, ensuring its safety for consumption. This development is likely to positively impact the company’s operations and market positioning by reinstating consumer confidence in its product safety standards.

More about Patanjali Foods Limited

Patanjali Foods Limited operates in the food industry, focusing on organic and natural food products. The company is known for its emphasis on health-oriented products and has a significant market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 35,171

Current Market Cap: 595.3B INR

