Patagonia Lithium Reports Significant Increase in Resource Estimate

The latest announcement is out from Patagonia Lithium Limited ( (AU:PL3) ).

Patagonia Lithium Limited has reported a significant increase in its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for lithium, with a 319% rise in lithium metal resources to 103,000 tonnes, equating to approximately 551,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent. This development enhances the company’s resource base and positions it more competitively in the lithium market. The company is implementing recommendations from the WSP June 2025 MRE report, including additional drilling and geophysical surveys, to further increase geological confidence and resource understanding. These efforts are expected to bolster Patagonia’s operational capabilities and potentially impact its market positioning positively.

Patagonia Lithium Limited operates in the lithium mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources. The company is involved in projects such as Formentera/Cilon and Tomas III, with a market focus on lithium carbonate equivalent production.

