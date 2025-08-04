Patagonia Lithium Advances Resource Estimation with New Geophysical Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Patagonia Lithium Limited ( (AU:PL3) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd has received reprocessed Magnetotelleric data from Southernrock Geophysics, which provides insights into the basement depth of its lithium resource. This data will aid in estimating the size of the lithium resource, with plans for further drilling and potential seismic surveys to refine these estimates. The findings could significantly impact the company’s operations by enhancing resource estimation and potentially improving its market positioning.

More about Patagonia Lithium Limited

Patagonia Lithium Ltd operates in the lithium industry, focusing on the exploration and estimation of lithium resources. The company is involved in geophysical surveys to better understand the size and potential of its lithium deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 69,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.13M

