Pasture Holdings Ltd Prepares for 2025 AGM, Engages with Stakeholders

Pasture Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:UUK) ) has issued an announcement.

Pasture Holdings Ltd announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 23 October 2025, where it will address questions from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore). This meeting reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, further solidifying its position in the global pharmaceuticals and medical supplies industry. The AGM is expected to provide insights into the company’s strategic direction and operational priorities, impacting its stakeholders and market positioning.

Pasture Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based global company specializing in pharmaceuticals products and medical supplies and devices. The company offers a wide range of over 1,000 third-party pharmaceuticals products and more than 1,200 medical supplies and devices across 50 countries. It also develops its own proprietary products, including the Pasture Masks brand and HART-S ODS oral disintegrating strips, and provides cold-chain management services for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Pasture is involved in pet health services through its furlife mobile application and website.

