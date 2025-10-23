Partners Group Exits Apex Logistics Investment with Strong Returns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Princess Private Equity Holding ( (GB:PEY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Partners Group, acting as the investment manager for PGPE Ltd, has announced the sale of its 24.9% stake in Apex Logistics to Kuehne+Nagel, valuing Apex at over USD 4 billion. This exit marks a successful investment for PGPE Ltd, which initially invested in Apex in 2021, and has seen significant returns, with total distributions expected to reach approximately EUR 25.2 million. Apex Logistics, a global provider of logistics solutions, has experienced robust growth, with a 151% increase in EBITDA over the past five years, driven by strategic enhancements in technology and operations.

Partners Group Private Equity Limited (PGPE Ltd), founded in 1999 and based in Guernsey, is an investment holding company focusing on private equity direct investments. Managed by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with over USD 174 billion in assets, PGPE Ltd aims to provide long-term capital growth and attractive dividends to its shareholders. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the tickers PEY and PEYS.

