Parkway Life REIT to Announce Q3 2025 Business Update

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment ( (SG:C2PU) ) has shared an update.

Parkway Life REIT will release its third-quarter business update for the financial period ending 30 September 2025 on 5 November 2025, before trading hours. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the real estate investment market.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:C2PU) stock is a Hold with a S$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Parkway Life Real Estate Investment stock, see the SG:C2PU Stock Forecast page.

More about Parkway Life Real Estate Investment

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a company based in Singapore, operating under a trust deed since 2007. It is managed by Parkway Trust Management Limited and focuses on real estate investments, particularly in the healthcare sector, providing stable income and growth opportunities for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 943,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$2.71B

