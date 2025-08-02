Park Hotels & Resorts Reports Q2 2025 Earnings

Park Hotels & Resorts ( (PK) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Park Hotels & Resorts presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a leading publicly-traded lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diverse portfolio of iconic hotels and resorts located in prime city center and resort locations.
In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. reported a slight decline in Comparable RevPAR, primarily due to the temporary closure of the Royal Palm South Beach Miami for renovations. The company also announced a net loss of $2 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $183 million.
Key financial highlights include the sale of the Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco for $80 million, which will fund ongoing investment projects. The company also decided to permanently close the Embassy Suites Kansas City Plaza. Despite challenges, Park Hotels & Resorts saw improvements in business travel in urban markets and strong performance at certain resort hotels.
Looking ahead, Park Hotels & Resorts remains focused on reshaping its portfolio through asset dispositions and reinvesting in its properties. With liquidity of approximately $1.3 billion, the company is well-positioned for long-term growth and committed to enhancing shareholder value.