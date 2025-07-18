Pareto Bank Reports Strong Q2 2025 Profit Amid Market Uncertainties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pareto Bank ASA ( (DE:8PB) ) has provided an update.

Pareto Bank reported a post-tax profit of NOK 200.7 million for Q2 2025, reflecting a solid return on equity of 15.1%. Despite a decrease in lending volume due to large loan repayments, the bank maintained strong profitability and operational efficiency. The introduction of new capital regulations and reduced lending volume contributed to an increase in the core capital ratio to 19.9%. However, market uncertainties and weak housing demand may impact future impairments and loan losses, though the bank’s strong loss-absorbing capacity and profitability ambitions remain intact.

More about Pareto Bank ASA

Pareto Bank ASA operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking services including loans, deposits, and financial instruments. The bank is known for its strong capital discipline and operational efficiency, with a market focus on housing development financing and corporate deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 44,409

Current Market Cap: NOK6.75B

