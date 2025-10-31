Paramount Group Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Amid Merger Plans

Paramount Group ( (PGRE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Paramount Group presented to its investors.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust based in New York City, specializing in owning, operating, and managing high-quality office properties in central business districts of New York City and San Francisco. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Paramount Group announced a net loss of $28.9 million, or $0.13 per share, which includes costs related to a proposed merger with Rithm Capital Corp. The company also reported a decrease in Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) to $31.5 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, Paramount successfully leased over 1.2 million square feet of space through September 2025, with a notable increase in same-store leased occupancy. The company also completed a significant refinancing of 1301 Avenue of the Americas, securing a $900 million loan. Looking ahead, Paramount Group is focused on the pending merger with Rithm Capital, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary conditions and stockholder approval.

