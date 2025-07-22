Paragon Care to Announce FY25 Financial Results on 27 August

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Paragon Care Limited ( (AU:PGC) ).

Paragon Care Limited has announced that it will release its full-year financial results for the period ending 30 June 2025 on 27 August 2025. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day, hosted by the company’s leadership team, to discuss the results. This announcement indicates Paragon Care’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PGC) stock is a Buy with a A$0.52 price target.

More about Paragon Care Limited

Paragon Care Limited is an Australian-based company operating in the healthcare sector. It is a leading supplier of durable medical equipment, medical devices, consumable medical products, and maintenance of technical medical equipment to the health, aged care, and veterinary markets across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company also distributes pharmaceuticals, medical consumables, and complementary medicines within the Australian healthcare market.

Average Trading Volume: 593,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$637.3M



