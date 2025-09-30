Paragon Banking Group Completes £50 Million Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paragon Banking Group PLC ( (GB:PAG) ) has provided an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has completed its £50 million share buyback program, initially announced on June 4, 2025, by purchasing 35,773 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 860.00p to 869.50p. This strategic move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing earnings per share and strengthening the company’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAG) stock is a Hold with a £10.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paragon Banking Group PLC stock, see the GB:PAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAG is a Outperform.

Paragon Banking Group PLC’s stock is well-supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. However, caution is advised due to potential short-term volatility as indicated by technical analysis. Overall, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for value investors.

More about Paragon Banking Group PLC

Paragon Banking Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking and lending services. The company is known for providing a range of financial products, including savings accounts, mortgages, and loans, catering primarily to the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 391,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.65B

