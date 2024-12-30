Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Updates on Director’s Securities

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced changes in the director Paul Rennie’s interest in securities, highlighting the acquisition of 1.7 million performance rights set to expire in December 2027. This development may interest investors looking at the company’s leadership and potential future growth strategies. Such changes in director’s holdings can influence market sentiment and provide insights into the company’s direction.

