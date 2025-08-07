Paraca Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Dividend Forecast Revision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Paraca Inc. ( (JP:4809) ) just unveiled an update.

Paraca Inc. reported an 8.6% increase in net sales and a 14.2% rise in profit for the nine months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. The company has revised its forecast for cash dividends and expects continued growth in financial performance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025.

More about Paraca Inc.

Paraca Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of financial services. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products and services, with a market emphasis on the Japanese region.

Average Trading Volume: 11,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen19.61B

Find detailed analytics on 4809 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue