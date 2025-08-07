Paraca Inc. Increases Dividend Forecast Amid Strong Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Paraca Inc. ( (JP:4809) ) has shared an announcement.

Paraca Inc. announced a revision to its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, increasing the per-share dividend from 65 yen to 67 yen due to steady performance. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to balancing shareholder returns with reinvestment for long-term growth.

More about Paraca Inc.

Paraca Inc. operates within the financial sector and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on distributing profits to shareholders while ensuring sustainable growth and improved corporate value.

Average Trading Volume: 11,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen19.61B

See more data about 4809 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue