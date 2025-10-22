Par Pacific Holdings Forms Joint Venture for Renewable Fuels

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Par Pacific Holdings ( (PARR) ) has provided an update.

On October 21, 2025, Par Pacific Holdings announced the closing of a joint venture with Alohi Renewable Energy LLC to develop a renewable fuels manufacturing facility in Kapolei, Hawaii. This joint venture, in which Mitsubishi Corporation and ENEOS Corporation acquired a 36.5% equity stake, aims to produce renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable naphtha, and low carbon liquified petroleum gases, with the facility expected to be the state’s largest, producing approximately 61 million gallons per year.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PARR is a Neutral.

Par Pacific Holdings’ overall stock score reflects a challenging financial performance with declining revenue and cash flow issues. The technical analysis shows mixed signals, with some positive trends. Valuation metrics are concerning due to a negative P/E ratio. However, the earnings call provided a positive outlook with strategic initiatives and strong operational performance, which partially offsets the financial and valuation concerns.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company that provides both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. The company owns and operates a combined refining capacity of 219,000 barrels per day across four locations in Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest, and the Rockies. Par Pacific also manages an extensive energy infrastructure network, including storage, marine, rail, rack, and pipeline assets, and operates the Hele retail brand in Hawaii and the ‘nomnom’ convenience store chain in the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, Par Pacific holds a 46% stake in Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company in Western Colorado.

