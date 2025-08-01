Panoro Energy Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Panoro Energy ASA ( (PESAF) ) just unveiled an update.

Panoro Energy ASA has been actively executing a share buyback program, initiated on June 2, 2025, to repurchase up to NOK 100 million of its common shares. As of August 1, 2025, the company has acquired a total of 644,250 shares at an average price of NOK 24.1042, with a total program cost of NOK 15,560,162. This strategic move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its market position and future prospects.

More about Panoro Energy ASA

Panoro Energy ASA is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in London and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker PEN. The company focuses on production, exploration, and development assets in Africa, with interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea, southern Gabon, Tunisia, and South Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 333,082

Current Market Cap: NOK2.75B

