Pandox AB’s Acquisition of Dalata Hotel Group Sanctioned by High Court

Pandox AB ( ($SE:PNDX.B) ) has provided an announcement.

Pandox AB has announced that the High Court of Ireland has sanctioned the acquisition of Dalata Hotel Group plc by Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited. The acquisition, expected to be effective on November 7, 2025, marks a significant expansion for Pandox in the hotel sector, potentially enhancing its market position and operational capabilities.

More about Pandox AB

Pandox AB is a company specializing in hotel ownership and operations, focusing on acquiring and managing hotel properties to enhance their value and profitability. The company operates within the hospitality industry, targeting markets where it can leverage its expertise in hotel management and operations.

