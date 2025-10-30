Pancontinental Energy Expands Prospective Oil Resources in PEL 87 Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pancontinental Energy NL ( (AU:PCL) ).

Pancontinental Energy NL has identified additional prospects at Northern Channel and Phoebe West, with significant prospective resources estimated. The company’s PEL 87 project now estimates a high case of 6.1 billion barrels of oil, and efforts to extend the exploration period are underway. This development positions Pancontinental as a key player in the exploration of hydrocarbons along the West African Atlantic margin, potentially impacting its market standing and stakeholder interests.

Pancontinental Energy NL operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of oil resources. The company is engaged in identifying and evaluating prospective oil resources, with a market focus on undiscovered petroleum accumulations.

