Panbela Therapeutics Announces Public Offering Pricing

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 29, 2024, the Company announced the pricing of its Public Offering via a press release. The contents of the press release, while provided for informational purposes, are not considered legally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are not liable under that section. Additionally, the information is not to be included in any filings unless explicitly referenced.

